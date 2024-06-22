India and Bangladesh Strengthen Bilateral Ties With Multiple Agreements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the exchange of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements to bolster cooperation across multiple sectors. The ceremony took place at Hyderabad House in Delhi, signifying a significant advancement in India-Bangladesh relations.

Key agreements and MoUs exchanged included:

Digital Partnership: Foreign Secretaries Masood Bin Momen of Bangladesh and Vinay Kwatra of India facilitated the exchange of documents promoting mutual commitments in digital collaboration. Green Partnership: A shared vision focusing on environmental initiatives and sustainable development goals was formalized. Maritime Cooperation and Blue Economy: An MoU aimed at enhancing maritime security, cooperation, and exploring opportunities in the blue economy sector was signed. Health and Medicine: An existing MoU was renewed to reflect ongoing collaboration in healthcare between the two nations. Space Technology and Satellite Communication: An agreement between In-Space and Bangladesh’s Ministry of ICT and Telecom was signed by Shahjahan Mehmood, Chairman and CEO of Bangladesh Satellite Company Ltd, and S Somnath, Secretary of India’s Department of Space. Railway Connectivity: An MoU to enhance railway connectivity and facilitate cross-border transportation was exchanged by Mohamed Humayun Kabir and Railway Board Chairperson Jaya Sinha. Oceanography: An MoU promoting joint research and exploration in ocean sciences was signed by High Commissioners Mohammed Mustafizur Rahman and Pranay Verma of Bangladesh and India, respectively. Disaster Management: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of India and Bangladesh’s Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief renewed an MoU to strengthen disaster management strategies. Fisheries Cooperation: An MoU to continue joint efforts in sustainable fisheries management and aquaculture was renewed. Military Education and Strategic Studies: An MoU between the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) Wellington and the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) Mirpur was exchanged to promote cooperation in military education and strategic studies.

The exchange of these MoUs followed delegation-level talks between the two leaders. PM Sheikh Hasina’s two-day state visit to India, from June 21 to 22, marks the first bilateral state visit to India since the formation of the Modi 3.0 government. During the visit, both leaders also engaged in bilateral talks at Hyderabad House.

