India and China will hold Corps Commander-level talks on October 12 in the Eastern Ladakh sector to address the ongoing military standoff between the two countries, sources said on Sunday. “India and China to hold Corps Commander-level talks on October 12 in the Eastern Ladakh sector to address the ongoing military standoff between the two countries. So far, the two sides have held six rounds of Corps Commander-level talks,” the source said. The sixth Corps Commander-level meeting between India and China on the issue of Ladakh stand-off concluded on September 21 after 13 hours of marathon talks.

The Corps Commanders of the two sides had met after more than a month as both sides had been engaged in at least three firing incidents that have taken place along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The Corps Commanders met at the Moldo hut opposite Chushul on the Indian side. Earlier sources said Lieutenant General PGK Menon will take over as the next Fire and Fury Corps Commander in Leh around mid-October.

Meanwhile, incumbent Lieutenant General Harinder Singh will take over as the commandant of the Indian Military Academy (IMA), sources added. The Fire and Fury Corps is also known as the 14 Corps is in-charge of looking after the entire Eastern Ladakh area where China transgressed at multiple locations in April-May timeframe this year. The 14 Corps Commander is also involved in the military talks which are held with the Chinese to resolve the issue between both countries in that sector.

Lt Gen Menon had participated in the Corps Commander level talks on the last occasion and it was made clear by authorities that he would succeed Lt Gen Harinder Singh in Leh. Lt Gen Harinder has completed his one year tenure and would be moving to the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun from there.

