PM Narendra Modi addressed the 15th India-EU summit via video conferencing today. He said that India and the European Union are natural partners.

PM Narendra Modi addressed the 15th India-EU summit via video conferencing today. The goal of the summit is to strengthen the ties between India and the European Union on a number of areas such as trade, defense, investment to name a few.

He said that India and the European Union are natural partners. Earlier on Twitter, PM had tweeted that he is confident this summit will further enhance our economy in addition to cultural links with Europe.

Will take part in the India-EU Summit at 4:30 PM today. I am confident this Summit will further strengthen our economic as well as cultural linkages with Europe. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2020

Both India and EU share global values for example democracy, pluralism, inclusivity, freedom, multilateralism, and transparency, said PM Modi while addressing the summit.

PM Modi said this partnership is essential for universal peace and stability. This reality has become even more clear in today’s global situation, he added.

He also said that during this time of crisis, when both India and Europe are facing the COVID challenge, India-EU partnership can play an important role with a focus on human-centric globalization.

PM Modi said that both, India and Europe, are also focused on long-term challenges such as climate change. He also said that we had to postpone the India-EU summit due to COVID-19. It is good that we are able to come together today through a virtual medium.

During the summit, the EU delegation is headed by President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

