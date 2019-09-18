PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the US from September 21 to 27 this month to meet the US President Donald Trump. The country has formally requested Pakistan to allow PM Modi's flight to enter its airspace.

India has formally requested Pakistan to allow the use of its airspace for PM Narendra Modi's flight to New York, US. Pakistan to respond after consultations, Pakistan media reported.

PM Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit the US from September 21 to 27 this month, will be an important as the two world leaders – PM Modi and US President Donald Trump will discuss the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

This is the second time when India has requested Pakistan to allow the flights to its airspace. Earlier, Pakistan denied permission to President Ramnath Kovind’s flight to enter its airspace. Kovind was flying to a three-nation tour when the rival country denied permission.

PM Narendra Modi had used Pakistani airspace in August, the first time since the Balakot airstrike in February this year, to travel to France for a bilateral meet.

Post the Balakot airstrike. Pakistan had shut its airspace for the Indian planes when the Indian Air Force struck at a terror facility in Pakistan’s Balakot to target the Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp. The attack was carried out after the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which over 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a suicide laden car bombed the vehicle. Recently, Pakistan PM Imran khan accused PM Narendra Modi of creating fear and atrocities against the Muslims in India. While addressing a huge gathering in PoK’s Muzaffarabad, Khan had said Kashmir issue has been internationalized. He also hailed the UNSC for holding the meeting on Kashmir issue for the first time in 50 years. He also applauded the US senators for writing a letter to US President Donald Trump and urged him to intervene in the issue

