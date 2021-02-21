G7- the group of seven, founded in the 1970s was meant to draw the most powerful democracies in the world together. The G7 which consists of Canada, Germany, Italy, France, Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom is going to have its 47th annual summit of 2021, which will be joined by the largest democracy in the world- India. The recent invite for the G7 summit to India by the United Kingdom is an acknowledgment of the fact that the world expects India to bounce back from the adversaries and has faith in the country’s potential to lead the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently been invited to the annual G7 summit as a guest by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his British counterpart. The 47th G7-summit is going to be held in the UK in summer 2021. Dominic Raab, Britain’s foreign secretary who visited India in December 2020 to finalize the details of PM Boris Johnson’s official visit to New Delhi as a chief guest for republic day, had pronounced that an invitation to PM Narendra Modi has been sent by the British Prime Minister for the G7 summit which will be hosted by the UK in Cornwall.

The relationship between India and UK has constantly been growing amicably. The UK believes that the Indo-Pacific region will be integral to the 21st century and India, the world’s largest democracy which has become an engine of global economic growth shall further be central to the Indo-Pacific.

England is hosting the G7 summit of the seven significant and industrialized nations of the world namely, the UK, US, Canada, Germany, Japan, France, and Italy. Attending the summit will further allow India to push its respective concerns and articulate its post-pandemic ideas and to articulate and discuss the same on a global platform with the leading nations. it will also be an add-on to Modi’s stature as a significant world leader.