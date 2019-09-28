India at UN: Pakistan is persecuting its minority communities and using blasphemy laws to unleash terror on them. The country is also home to dozens of UN-designated terrorists, said Vidisha Maitra, First Secretary MEA, at the UNGA. She was exercising India'sright to reply after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's address.

India at UN: India on Saturday slammed Pakistan for lecturing the former at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. While exercising its right to reply at the 74th UNGA session, India said that the minority communities in the neighboring country are being persecuted and their percentage has come down drastically.

Vidisha Maitra, First Secretary MEA, said that the size of minorities in Pakistan has shrunk by 20 per cent in the past 72 years or since 1947. She asserted that Pakistan continues to abuse and persecute Christians, Sikhs, Ahmadiyas, Hindus, Shias, Pashtuns, Sindhis and Balochis under draconian blasphemy laws.

Responding to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s claim that his country has taken swift action against terror outfits, Vidisha remembered the cricketer-turned-politician that Pakistan is home to the 130 UN-designated terrorists. In his address, Khan had invited UN observers to visit Pakistan and verify his claims about action against banned outfits. Vidisha said that Khan will be held of his promise.

#WATCH Vidisha Maitra, First Secretary MEA exercises India's right of reply to Pakistan PM Imran Khan's speech says, "Can Pakistan PM confirm the fact it is home to 130 UN designated terrorists and 25 terrorist entities listed by the UN, as of today?" pic.twitter.com/vGFQH1MIql — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2019

Addressing his maiden UNGA session, Pakistan PM had said that he came to New York only to raise Kashmir issue and seek world attention towards it. He also accused India of human rights abuses in the valley. Khan even went to provoke people, saying he would also pick up a gun if he was in Kashmir giving the condition of residents.

Prior to Khan’s speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called upon the world community to unite and fight against terrorism. He had said that this menace was a challenge and threat for the entire world and not only for a specific country. PM Modi neither mentioned Pakistan nor Kashmir in his speech. His main focus was on terrorism and climate change.

Meanwhile, Kashmir on Saturday entered in the 55th day of lockdown with all the communication lines snapped. Only landlines services are functional. All the schools, colleges and universities are closed and roads deserted. Both the mainstream and separatist leaders are either under house arrest or behind bars.

