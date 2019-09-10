India has reacted strongly to Pakistan on Kashmir at UN human rights body. Delhi said that it won't accept meddling in its internal affairs. India once again made it clear to Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir was an internal affair, and it will certainly not accept any interference.

India reacts strongly to Pakistan on Kashmir at UN human rights body, says won’t accept meddling in internal affairs: India on Tuesday gave a befitting reply to Pakistan Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Qureshi at the United Nations human rights body in Geneva, calling the statement made by him “offensive rhetoric of false allegations and concocted charges” against New Delhi. In a veiled attack at Islamabad, Vijay Thakur Singh, secretary (east) in the foreign ministry told the UN body that the world was aware that the fabricated narrative came from the epicenter of global terrorism. She further targeted Pakistan saying the country considered cross border terrorism as a form of diplomacy.

While commencing her speech at the UNHRC, the secretary (east) in the MEA spoke about the Centre’s decision to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution, adding the government had been taking affirmative action by adopting progressive policies to promote socio-economic equality and justice.

She added that after the invalidation of Article 370, the policies would now be fully applicable among the citizens in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh. She further told the UNHRC that the measure taken by the India government would end gender discrimination, better protect juvenile rights and make applicable rights to education, information, and work.

#WATCH Secy (East) MEA at UNHRC: A delegation has given a running commentary with offensive rhetoric of false allegations & concocted charges against my country. World is aware that this narrative comes from epicentre of global terrorism, where ring leaders were sheltered for yrs pic.twitter.com/x8LL9lJyX0 — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2019

She further reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir was entirely internal to India and no country would accept interference in its internal affairs. She further spoke about the Assam NRC and called a statutory, transparent, non-discriminatory legal process mandated and monitored by the Supreme Court of India.

“Any decision that is taken during its implementation will comply with Indian Law & will be consistent with India’s democratic traditions,” she added.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan minister Qureshi asked for an investigation from the UNHRC on India’s decision to abrogate Article 370, citing nuclearised Southeast Asia.

