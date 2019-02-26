Imran Khan summons emergency meeting, FM Qureshi says country holds right to self-defence after Indian attack: Quoting Major-General Asif Ghafoor, Director-General, Inter-Services Public Relations, Pakistani news website dawn.com reported that Indian fighter jets violated the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday. The fighter jets intruded from the Muzaffarabad sector and scrambled back after due to Pakistan Air Force's timely response.

Imran Khan summons emergency meeting, FM Qureshi says country holds right to self-defence after Indian attack: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday called an emergency meeting in Islamabad at 11 am (local time) to discuss on the violation of the Line of Control (LoC) in Muzafarrabad sector by Indian Air Force fighter jets on Tuesday Morning, the Pakistani media reported. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will brief the meeting. Qureshi said Pakistan holds the right to self-defence and a befitting response to Indian aggression.

The meeting was called after Pakistan was caught unaware of the Indian airstrike at three Jaish terror camp locations in Pakistan and PoK. Reports said senior diplomats and former foreign secretaries are expected to attend the meeting. However, the Pakistani Army spokesperson and media claimed that no infrastructure was damaged in the pre-dawn air raid carried out by the Indian Air Force.

Geo News said Indian aircraft intrusion took place across LoC in Muzaffarabad Sector within AJK was 3-4 miles and under forced hasty withdrawal while one aircraft released payload which had free fall in an open area, but there were “no casualties or damage”.

Sources said Pakistani F16s were scrambled to retaliate against IAF Mirage 2000s but turned back due to the size of Indian formation and coordinated operation of the Western Air Command. Indian Mirage 2000 jets flew 63 kilometres into Pakistan occupied Kashmir and decimated Jaish terror camps in just 37 minutes.

