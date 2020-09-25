Royal Australian Navy and Indian Navy warships completed two-day (23 and 24 September 2020) Passage Exercise (PASSEX) in the east Indian Ocean region.The exercise aimed at enhancing interoperability, improving understanding and imbibing best practices from each other. It involved advanced surface and anti-air exercises including weapon firing, seamanship exercises, naval manoeuvres and Cross Deck Flying Operations. “Royal Australian Navy and Indian Navy warships completed 2 day Passage Exercise (PASSEX). Seamanship evolutions, weapon drills and cross deck flying undertaken.

High degree of interoperability and jointness were further reinforced,” informed Indian Navy in a press statement. PASSEXs are regularly conducted by the Indian Navy with units of friendly foreign navies, whilst visiting each other’s ports or during a rendezvous at sea. This exercise being conducted in the east Indian Ocean region, reflects the growing strength of Indo-Australian bilateral relations as comprehensive strategic partners, particularly in defence cooperation in the maritime domain.

The exercise came in the midst of India’s tense border row with China and in the backdrop of growing activities by the Chinese navy in the Indian Ocean Region.”The exercise is aimed at enhancing interoperability, improving understanding and imbibing best practices from each other. It would involve advanced surface and anti-air exercises including weapon firings, seamanship exercises, naval manoeuvres and cross deck flying operations,” a Navy spokesperson said.

“The exercise, which is in keeping with the strong bond shared by the two navies, would be another step towards strengthening Indo-Australia defence relations and the continued efforts of both governments to work closely to enhance safety and security of the global commons,” he added.It was the the fourth major military drill by the Indian Navy since June. It has already carried out similar exercises with the navies of the US, Japan and Russia.

