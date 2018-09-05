SC/ST Act amendment: Bharat Bandh on September 6, Section 144 imposed in 5 Madhya Pradesh districts: The Madhya Pradesh Police have beefed up security across the state in view of Bharat Bandh called by various upper caste and OBC outfits on September 6. Around 35 organisations have called for a bandh in the state against the SC/ST Amendment Bill passed in the Parliament in July.

Various upper caste and OBC outfits have called Bharat Bandh on September 6 against the SC/ST Amendment Bill passed in the Parliament in July. As a precautionary measure, authorities have imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in five districts – Section 144 imposed in Satna, Bhind, Shivpuri, Gwalior – of Madhya Pradesh. These cities had witnessed widespread violence during April 2 Bharat Bandh called by various Dalit groups against an order passed by the Supreme Court allegedly diluting the Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Police have beefed the security across the state in view of the ongoing protests. According to media reports, around 35 organisations have called for a bandh in the state.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court had introduced safeguard measures and removed the provision of immediate arrest under the SC/ST Act. The Supreme Court’s order triggered the massive protests by various Dalit organisations, compelling the Narendra Modi government to restore provisions of the SC/ST Act by bringing an amendment to the Act during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh are on their toes as people in the state are protesting against the amendments in SC/ST Act since past one week.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More