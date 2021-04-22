Delhi's Dy CM Manish Sisodia has alleged that the main reason Delhi is witnessing a Oxygen crisis right now is the jungle raj for Oxygen by Haryana and UP. He has said that the government, officers and police of these states are not letting supply from their Oxygen plants come to Delhi.

The second wave of Covid-19 in India has proved to be more fatal and contagious than the first one. Even as Centre commits to increase the production of O2 in the coming days, the situation on-ground is getting grimmer with each passing day. States across India, especially the ones that are witnessing a high case load, including Maharashra, Delhi, West Bengal and others are reporting a shortage of Oxygen and lack of hospital beds.

Delh CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday tweeted that he has sought Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s support in facilitating transport of oxygen trucks from Haryana to Delhi and the latter has assured full support.

However, Delhi’s Dy CM Manish Sisodia, on the other hand, alleged that the main reason Delhi is witnessing a Oxygen crisis right now is the jungle raj for Oxygen by Haryana and UP. He added that the government, officers and police of these states are not letting supply from their Oxygen plants come to Delhi. Emphasising that the officers of Delhi government have spoken to them and also tried to speak to the Centre, he expressed that things aren’t changing on-ground.

No restriction shall be imposed on the movement of Medical Oxygen between the State and transport authorities shall be instructed to accordingly allow free inter-state movement of oxygen-carrying vehicles: MHA #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/EvOkeuT7By — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta pointed out in the court today that the country is in dire need of oxygen. Taking a suo motu cognisance on the matter, CJI SA Bobde scheduled a hearing on the case tomorrow and urged the former to submit a national plan after taking into record the fact that 6 different high courts are hearing on the matter.