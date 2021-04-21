Hospitals across the countries are facing acute shortage of oxygen beds owing to the steep rise in the Covid-19 cases now. As a result, there is a huge difference between the supply and demand of medical oxygen.

As Covid tsunami shocks Pan-India, Delhi High Court on Tuesday said any delay in the supply of oxygen will lead to loss of precious lives and directed the Central government to provide the supply of oxygen. Maharashtra CM formed panel to tackle oxygen shortage amid Covid crisis. Oxygen scarcity loomed over Delhi hospitals and HC also pointed out that the oxygen supply to various hospitals in Delhi is about to get exhausted in 4-8 hours.

Heath Minister of Delhi Satyendra Jain said that hospitals in Delhi are running out of oxygen. Jain said that requirement of oxygen in Delhi is 700MT everyday. PM Modi in his address to the nation said that the demand for oxygen has increased in many parts of the country. The Centre, state govt, private sector are trying to make oxygen available to all those who are in need of it. Modi further stressed that many steps are being taken in this direction.

Amid reports of shortage of medical oxygen in the Delhi’s hospitals owing to the massive spike in coronavirus infections, Chairman of Sir Gangaram Hospital in Delhi said that the hospital is getting assurances from both the Centre and Delhi government on oxygen supply and hopefully it will get 5000 cubic metres of oxygen tonight. Hospitals across the countries are facing acute shortage of oxygen beds owing to the steep rise in the Covid-19 cases now. As a result, there is a huge difference between the supply and demand of medical oxygen. The plants have got a limited capacity to produce oxygen. The national capital has gone into a six-day lockdown amid the deteriorating COVID-19 situation

I think the existing plants that have been manufacturing oxygen are trying to cope up with it. Both Centre and state govts are involved in getting the solution to O2 shortage. In a day or two, we’ll resolve the problem: Dr DS Rana, Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital pic.twitter.com/v1KkAfg9iy — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021

India took only 95 days to administer 13 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine, fastest country to do so: Union Health Ministry — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 21, 2021