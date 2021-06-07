A total of 17 children will be tested and closely monitored in the first phase of vaccine trials. The move comes amid expert warnings that the third wave of Covid-19 is going to affect children.

India has begun vaccine trials for children between the age group of 2-18 years, amid expert warnings that the third wave of Covid-19 is going to affect children. As the states strengthen healthcare infrastructure to prepare against the third wave, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Monday has begun to screen children for Covaxin trials.

In the first phase, a total of 17 children will be tested and closely monitored. If the trial is successful, India will move a step closer to vaccinating one of its most vulnerable groups and realising the goal of vaccinating the entire country by end of 2021. The Drugs controller general of India granted permission for phase 2-3 clinical trial on Children. Along with AIIMS Delhi, AIIMS Patna and AIIMS Nagpur have also been selected as sites to conduct the trials.

Last week, AIIMS Patna had begun the clinical trials of Covaxin for children in the age group of 2 to 18 years. As per Union Health Ministry data, India has inoculated about 23, 27,86, 482 citizens against Covid-19.

Globally, US has already begun inoculating children against Covid-19. Meanwhile, China has authorised emergency use of CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine, manufactured by Chinese firm Sinovac for children above 3 years. Speaking to Chinese mouthpiece Global Times, Sinovac Chairman Yin Weidong said that when the vaccine will be put into emergency use and starting from what age group, is yet to be decided.