Addressing via video conferencing in a ceremony to mark the 90th birth anniversary of Reverend Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan, Modi said that India's stride against the virus has been better than predicted, called the rising recovery rate a positive sign.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India fared much better compared to some other countries in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The PM made this observation while delivering the inaugural address to mark the 90th birth anniversary celebrations of Reverend Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan.

“Earlier this year, some people had predicted that the impact of the virus in India would be very severe. Due to lockdown, many initiatives have been taken by the Government and in this people-driven fight, India is much better placed than many other nations. India’s recovery rate is rising,” Modi said in his virtual address.

He further warned that the time was not apt to “let our guard down”.

The prime minister greeted the Mar Thoma Metropolitan and wished him a “long life and best health.”

“Dr Joseph Mar Thoma has devoted his life for the betterment of our society and nation. He has been particularly passionate about the removal of poverty and women empowerment,” the prime minister said.

Praising the Mar Thoma Church for its contributions to the country the Prime Minister added that it has worked to bring a positive difference in the lives of people in the country in areas of healthcare and education.

“The Mar Thoma Church is closely linked with the noble ideals of Saint Thomas, the Apostle of Lord Christ. India has always been open to spiritual influences from many sources. It is with this spirit of humility that the Mar Thoma Church has worked to bring a positive difference in the lives of our fellow Indians,” Modi said.

Followers of the Mar Thoma Church from India and abroad participated in the programme through video conference.

