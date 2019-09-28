India’s First Secretary at the Permanent Mission to the UN, Vidisha Maitra on Saturday slammed Pakistan for sheltering 130 UN-designated terrorists and 25 more terrorists which have been listed by UN. Vidisha Maitra questioned Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his being a supporter of Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks. Maitra said Khan tried to portray a world of us vs them or the Muslims vs others which is condemnable.

Vidisha Maitra’s statement comes after hours when Pakistan PM Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly. India said PM Imran Khan has invited UN observers to Pakistan to verify that there are no militant organisations in the country and the world will hold him to that promise and visit the nation where thousands of people belonged to minorities have been killed.

Maitra hits out at Khan and said Pakistan PM should not forget the gruesome genocide perpetrated by them for its own people in 1971. She said Pakistan has a record of human rights violations in their own country.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Friday blamed India for the human rights violations and suppression of youth in Kashmir. He had accused PM Narendra Modi of being an RSS sympathiser. As per Khan, RSS was banned in India and even PM Modi was banned from entering the US.

Khan said if the issue of Kashmir will not be settled then the time is not far when two countries will fight a nuclear war over the Kashmir which will have far-reaching consequences. Khan urged the world community to intervene in the issue of Kashmir. Earlier, during the presser, Khan had said India has created a sense of fear among the Kashmiris where it has deployed lakhs of forces and has crossed all limits of atrocities done by them.

