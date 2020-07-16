According to Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, India's pharmaceutical industry will be able to produce COVID-19 vaccines not just for the country but also for the entire world. Bill Gates said that more vaccines are made in India than anywhere in the world

The Co-Chair and Trustee of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates said that India’s pharmaceutical industry is doing work to help make the coronavirus vaccine building on other great capacities that they have used for other diseases and a lot of important things have been done here.

Because of its gigantic size and urban centers with a lot of population density, India also faces a huge challenge, said Mr. Gates, in a documentary, COVID-19: India’s War Against The Virus.

Bill Gates said that more vaccines are made in India than anywhere in the world, starting with Serum Institute, that’s the largest. He added that there are also Bio E, Bharat (Biotech), and many others.

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is also a partner with the Indian Government, specifically with the department of biotechnology, ICMR, said Gates. He also added that the principal scientific advisor provides advice and help about getting these tools going.

Our foundation has been particularly active in UP and Bihar where we have done health delivery in the past, said Bill, Highlighting Gates foundation’s role.

Gates said that we can end the epidemic by reducing the deaths and by making sure we are immune.

Bill Gates, in the documentary, added that to help their frontline health workers, their foundation is also working with the department of personnel and training to take their online training platforms.

