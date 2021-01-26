The Indian constitution is the longest written Constitution and as India enters 72 years of its Republic it is monumental to glance at what we have achieved so far.

Freedom from British Raj on 15 August 1947 marked India’s Independence from colonial rule and its emergence as a newly independent country. The Republic Day is a remarkable occasion for the country as it celebrates the coming into force of its constitution. Soon after its Independence, the country did not have a permanent constitution but on 29 August 1947, a resolution was moved for the appointment of the Drafting Committee appointed with the task to draft a permanent constitution, with Dr. B R Ambedkar as chairman. The Indian constitution is the longest written Constitution and as India enters 72 years of its Republic it is monumental to glance at what we have achieved so far.

Giving a detailed account of the constitution’s philosophy, the Preamble states that India is a Socialist, Secular, Sovereign, and Democratic republic. The constitution is the supreme law of the country with everything is predefined in it. Several policies of the Centre have been surrounded by controversies calling the Constitutional amendments unjust and draconian while fearing clampdown on democratic rights and its ideal of secularism and equality. The ruling BJP Government’s move on August 5, 2019, when it announced the abrogation of Article 370 which accorded special status to the state of Jammu & Kashmir came under a lot of flak and controversies. Article 370 of the Indian constitution described as a “temporary provision” allowed autonomy and special status to the then princely state of Jammu and Kashmir.

It was included in the constitution on October 17, 1949, which allowed the state of Jammu & Kashmir to make its own law, have its own separate constitution and state flag. The Parliament can make laws for the state only with special consultation with the state government. In the same year, the government introduced the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Registry of Citizen (NRC) which saw pan-India protests all across especially in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh and Jamia and the state of Assam saw registered protests and uprisings turning highly volatile.

