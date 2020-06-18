While paying homage to Indian soldiers killed in action at Galwan valley, BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday confirmed that the party has postponed all political events, including virtual rallies, for next two days.

Taking to Twitter, Nadda said the nation is indebted to the brave soldiers for their supreme sacrifice. “The supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers while guarding our motherland in Galwan Valley will always be remembered. The nation is indebted to them. I pay homage to the martyrs. BJP has decided to postpone all its political programmes including virtual rallies for next 2 days,” he tweeted.

गालवान घाटी में मातृभूमि की रक्षा करते हुए अपना सर्वोच्च बलिदान देने वाले अमर शहीदों को हमेशा याद किया जाएगा। राष्ट्र उनका ऋणी है। मैं शहीदों श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूं।

भाजपा ने अपने सभी राजनैतिक कार्यक्रमों, वर्चूअल सभाओं आदि को अगले दो दिनो तक स्थगित करने का निर्णय लिया है। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 18, 2020

At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15.

The violent face-off happened in Galwan valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to “unilaterally change” the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on June 16.

