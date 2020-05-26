PM Modi's meeting with NSA, CDS and the 3 Services Chiefs happened shortly after the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed border security arrangements and consulted on China's issue.

India-China face-off in Ladakh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and the three Service Chiefs to review the ongoing tension at India-China border in Ladakh. Reports said PM Modi also separately met Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

PM Modi’s meeting with NSA, CDS and the 3 Services Chiefs happened shortly after the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed border security arrangements and consulted on China’s issue with them.

Notably, China has been doing provocative actions from last two weeks at the LAC.

Army Chief General MM Naravane, who visited the. India-China border in Ladakh 2 days ago, briefed Defense Minister about the actual situation at the de-facto border between the two countries.

Reports said Singh expressed his full support for the Army’s response to Chinese aggression and gave a nod to deploy more Army if required.

6 rounds of talks between India and China have already failed on the ans both the sides countinue to maintained aggressive in the disputed areas.

Reports added that China has asked India to stop building infrastructure even on its own side, which was junked straight away by the Indian troops. While, India has asked Beijing to maintain status quo at the LAC. But the Chinese Army is not ready to back off from India’s land.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App