The 20 names include one high-ranking officer and others who were critically injured at sub-zero temperatures of Eastern Ladakh on the night of June 15.

The Indian Army on Wednesday released the names of the 20 military personnel, including an officer, who laid out their lives in the violent face-off with China in Galwan Valley, Ladakh.

The names of the personnel are — Col Bikumalla Santosh Babu, Nb Sub Nuduram Soren, Nb Sub Mandeep Singh, Nb Sub (Dvr) Satnam Singh-Gurdaspur, Hav (Gnr) K Palani, Hav Sunil Kumar, Hav Bipul Roy, NK (NA) Deepak Kumar, Sep Rajesh Orang, Sep Kundan Kumar Ojha, Sep Ganesh Ram, Sep Chandrakanta Pradhan, Sep Ankush, Sep Gurbinder, Sep Gurtej Singh, Sep Chandan Kumar, Sep Kundan Kumar, Sep Aman Kumar, Sep Jai Kishor Singh and Sep Ganesh Hansda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to these soldiers and asserted that their sacrifice will not go in vain.

The Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of 15 States and Union Territories, who were present in the meeting via video-conference today, observed a two-minute silence as a tribute to the soldiers.

Read also: PM Modi meeting with CMs: Sacrifice of our jawans will not go in vain

Read also: Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi’s silence on India-China face-off

The violent face-off happened on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh’s Galwan valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to “unilaterally change” the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on Tuesday.

The Army confirmed that 20 personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, laid out their lives in the face-off. This figure includes 17 who were critically injured at the stand-off location and were exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain.

Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties, including dead and seriously injured, in the violent face-off. The commanding officer of the Chinese Unit is among those killed, sources confirmed to ANI.

Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area in Ladakh where they had earlier clashed on the night of June 15 and 16, Indian Army said.

Read also: India-China face-off: Alert in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts of Himachal Pradesh

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App