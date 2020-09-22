Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said that the sixth round of corps commander-level talks with India was held on September 21 wherein both countries agreed to continue talks and discussion on the border issue. Global Times quoted Spokesperson Wang Wenbin as saying, “China and India held the 6th round of corps commander-level talks yesterday.” “The two sides exchanged their views on the current border situation before agreeing to continue talking and discussing on the issue,” further adds.

14 Corps Chief Lt Gen Harinder Singh and his likely successor Lt Gen PGK Menon along with a Joint Secretary from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had attended the meeting from the Indian side at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The meeting started on Monday at around 10 am and went on till 11 pm. The Corps Commanders of the two sides met after more than a month as both sides had been engaged in at least three firing incidents that have taken place along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The Corps Commanders met at the Moldo hut opposite Chushul on the Indian side.

Prior to the meeting, the agenda and issues of the Indian side were discussed and finalized during a high-level meeting attended by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, last week on Friday. The talks happened at a time when the Indian side has also occupied six major hill features which are helping the Indian Army to be in dominating positions on heights.

Earlier in a report, residents of Chushul village in Ladakh are taking an arduous journey to a Himalayan mountain peak known as Black Top to provide supplies to Indian Army engaged in a standoff with Chinese troops in a bid to safeguard their village from coming under Chinese control. According to a report in The Guardian, 100-odd men, women and young boys with unwieldy and overstuffed duffel bags, rice sacks, heavy fuel cans and bamboo canes strapped to their backs are moving upward to Black Top, where hundreds of Indian army tents are stationed on the horizon. They are not taking this journey out of kindness, reported Guardian. In the coming winter months, temperatures here will drop to minus 40 degrees Celsius. The villagers fear that if they do not help the Indian Army secure their positions along the mountain ridges bordering China and help prepare the troops for the harsh winter ahead, their village might soon be under Chinese control. (ANI)

