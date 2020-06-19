As tensions escalate between India and China on border issue after Galwan valley stand-off, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s all-party meeting on Friday concluded on a high note as the nation supremo assured all Indians that the country’s security forces are fully capable of protecting the borders. He added the armed forces have been given full freedom to take any appropriate action necessary to ensure nation’s sovereignty and integrity.

PM Modi said that neither China intruded into our border, nor did they capture any post. 20 jawans were martyred but, those who dared to harm Bharat Mata, were taught a lesson. He also assured the soldiers that the entire country is with them.

Highlighting the development in the region and advancements in the army, PM Modi said that the government have given importance to infrastructural development in the past few years to protect the country’s borders. Efforts have also been driven towards meeting the requirements of armed forces, be it fighter planes, advanced helicopters and missile defence systems.

In the meeting, leaders across party lines pooled in several suggestions on how to tackle the situation. Most leaders expressed their confidence in way the Modi government handled the situation.

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi posed several questions to PM Modi on the current status on mountain strike corps, what date did Chinese troops intrude, when did the government find out about Chinese transgressions, doesn’t the government have access to satellite pictures and whether the Intelligence reported any unusual activity or not. She added that an all-party meeting like this should have happened much earlier. Moreover, the opposition parties should be briefed regularly. Congress’s efforts to create wedges were trashed by KCR, Prem Singh Tamang and other leaders.

NCP Chief and Former Defence Minister Sharad Pawan Sharad Pawar stressed that issues of whether soldiers carried arms or not are decided by international agreements and we need to respect such sensitive matters. Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who is also Sikkim Krantikari Morcha chief, displayed utmost confidence and faith in PM Modi and commended him for taking landmark decisions in matters of national security. Biji Janta Dal’s Pinaki Misra and DMK’s MK Stalin also extended their full and unconditional support to the government.

Telangana CM KCR and TRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao, on the other hand, commented that PM Modi’s clarity on Kashmir, emphasis on the area’s development and call for an Atmanirbhar Bharat has rattled and angered China. NPP’s Conrad Sangma emphasised on the development of North East region and said that China sponsored activities in Myanmar and Bangladesh are worrying but the infrastructure work along the borders must not stop.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee said that since China is not a democracy but a dictatorship, it can do anything it wants. However, Indians must unite and speak with unity, think with unity and work with unity. This way, India will win and China will lose. She added that the Indian government should not let China enter sectors like telecom, railway and aviation. This might lead to some problems but Chinese should not be allowed to enter.

BSP leader Mayawati appreciated the detailed presentation by EAM. She stressed on taking appropriate measures on trade and investment front to counter China. She also said this is not the time for politics and she firmly stands with PM Modi on whatever decisions he takes.

