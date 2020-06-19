India-China standoff, India Soldier, LAC, Galwan Valley Ladakh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene an all-party meet on Ladakh clash this evening, Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party and Lalu Prasad's RJD have been excluded from the all-party meet. This has riled up tension amongst the political parties ahead of the meet.

This has led to some opposition parties lashing out at the PM Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janta Party. Reportedly, these parties were not sent an invite due to their negligible parliamentary presence.

A political row has erupted where RJD leader and party chief Lalu Prasad’s son, Tejashwi Yadav hit out on twitter asking on what grounds was his party excluded from the all-party meet on Galwan valley scheduled for today.

Dear @DefenceMinIndia @PMOIndia, Just wish to know the criteria for inviting political parties for tomorrow's #AllPartyMeet on #GalwanValley. I mean the grounds of inclusion/exclusion. Because our party @RJDforIndia hasn't received any message so far. — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 18, 2020

While, sources said that only those parties were invited with at least five members in the parliament, which partially suffices AAP’s dis-invite, considering the party has four MPs at present. But RJD has five MPs and should have made it to the list.

RJD party leader, Manoj Kumar Jha took on twitter critiquing the centre, he said that an all-party meet means that all the parties should be allowed to voice out their opinions and suggestions.

