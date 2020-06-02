India-China Standoff: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that Narendra Modi-led government can’t take the border issue of India-China along Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh lightly and will not compromise one bit on the issue. He added that the country is currently dealing with this issue both militarily and diplomatically. He said that troops of India and China were engaged in a standoff for more than three weeks in Demchok, Pangong Tso, Galway Valley, and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh.

He added that there is no doubt in the fact that there will be no compromise made by India in securing the borders even in land or water. He then stated that the Centre is duty-bound to protect its borders. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Monday that the overall situation at the border is stable and controllable and both the countries have unhindered communication channels to resolve the issue through consultations and dialogues.

US President Donald Trump has also offered to mediate between the border dispute of India and China and said that he is ready, willing, and able to ease the tension between the two countries. Later, China asked India to be careful about US intervention in the matter as it will make the subject more complicated. China also said that both countries have the ability to resolve the problem and there is no need for any third-party interference.

However, Shah did not answer when asked if China’s army has entered Indian territory. Earlier, to this, even Congress party attacked the govt for being silent on the border issue.

