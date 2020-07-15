On Tuesday, the Indian and Chinese military commanders conducted over 10-hour-long intense discussions. On Wednesday, China said the fourth round of Sino-India military discussions conducted yesterday to reduce tension at the border.

On Tuesday, the Indian and Chinese military commanders conducted over 10-hour-long intense discussions. The negotiations were on finalizing a framework for a specific time frame and verifiable disengagement process from all the conflict points in eastern Ladakh comprising Pangong Tso and Depsang.

On Wednesday, China said the fourth round of Sino-India military discussions conducted yesterday to reduce tension at the border. The negotiations had made development in disengaging troops in the western section of the disputed boundary.

The Indian side also stressed on full restoration of the previous situation in all parts of eastern Ladakh prior to May 5. The Chinese foreign ministry said that to secure peace and tranquility in the border areas, it expected New Delhi would work with Beijing.

The main goal of the discussions was de-escalation and they have taken place in a phased manner. The conventional patrolling routes of the Indian Army should not be blocked, said India.

The commanders also addressed the further reduction of troops from the north of Galwan Valley, Depsang Bulge.

China, as of now, has not shared any detail of the parameters of disengagement the PLA is following.

More such meetings are on the anvil.

Since May 5, in various areas in eastern Ladakh comprising Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, and Gogra Hot Spring, the troops of India and China are locked in an over eight-week standoff.

On June 15, the violent fight between soldiers of both sides, India and China, took the lives of 20 Indian army personnel and an unspecified number of Chinese were also allegedly killed.

