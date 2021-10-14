Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said that India will soon be administering over 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in the coming days.

With the administration of over 32 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 7 PM on Wednesday, India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 96.78 crore doses, as per a press release from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. “India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has achieved 96 Crore (96,78,08,545) today. More than 32 lakh (32,36,997) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today,” reads the release. “The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight,” the release adds further.

Yesterday, 14,64,884 people were administered their first dose of the vaccine while 17,72,113 were administered the second dose of the vaccine. To date, a total of 69,09,35,778 people have been given the first dose of the vaccine while the second dose has been given to 27,68,72,767 people.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said that India will soon be administering over 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in the coming days, adding that the achievement will be a pride for the country.