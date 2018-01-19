Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar addressed media and strongly condemns the ceasefire violation by Pakistan. On Friday, Pakistan again violated the cease-fire. In this attack, a Border Security Force (BSF) trooper and two civilians were killed and three others injured in indiscriminate firing and shelling by Pakistan Rangers on the international border in Jammu and Kashmir.

India on Friday strongly condemned the continued violation by Pakistan of the ceasefire along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir. “We strongly condemn the continued and unprecedented ceasefire violation by Pakistan, which has caused loss of lives and property,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a media briefing here. “Our sincere condolences to the families of those affected by this incident,” he said. “You are aware Pakistan violates the ceasefire as a cover to infiltrate terrorists across the border into India. We, of course, retaliate in such cases and we also take up the matter at the appropriate level with the Pakistani side.”

Earlier on Friday, in the latest such violation, a Border Security Force (BSF) trooper and two civilians were killed and three others injured in indiscriminate firing and shelling by Pakistan Rangers on the international border in Jammu and Kashmir. Police said BSF Head Constable Jagpal Singh, injured in Samba district, succumbed to his injuries. Two civilians were killed and three others were injured in Pakistani shelling on civilian facilities in Arnia sub-sector of R.S. Pura in Jammu district.

The injured civilians were shifted to a hospital. The Pakistan Rangers indulged in indiscriminate shelling and firing at 20 border outposts of the BSF along the international border in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts on Friday, a police official said. “The shelling and firing started at 6.40 a.m. and continued intermittently for over four hours. Indian positions effectively and strongly retaliated the Pakistani fire,” a police source said. Authorities have ordered the closure of all schools in areas close to the international border that have been affected by Pakistan’s violation of the 2003 ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. Panic has gripped the residents of border villages along the international border in the three districts, media reports say.