India condemns Pakistan's remarks on Jammu and Kashmir, says Islamabad trying to incite violence: Indian on Thursday slammed Pakistan for irresponsibly reacting on internal matters of India. The MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that Islamabad was trying to project an alarmist situation.

India condemns Pakistan’s remarks on Jammu and Kashmir, says Islamabad trying to incite violence: India on Thursday slammed Pakistan for portraying the wrong picture of Jammu and Kashmir to the world, adding Islamabad was trying to incite violence between the two nations. In a media briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar hit out at the Pakistani leadership for making irresponsible statements on the matters internal to India. He added that India strongly condemned the recent statement made by Pakistan on the matter of Jammu and Kashmir.

While referring to the recent provocating tweets and comments mentioning Jihad, Kumar said that the neighbouring country was trying to project an alarmist situation, however, that was not true. He added that the world had got to know the reality of Pakistan.

Raveesh Kumar, MEA: We strongly condemn the recent statements by Pakistani leadership on matters internal to India. These are very irresponsible statements. pic.twitter.com/iqvXlyxx7d — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2019

Reacting on the letter by Pakistan Minister Shireen Mazari to the United Nations, Raveesh Kumar said the letter was not even worth the paper on which it was written, adding no credence should be given to the letter by reacting to it.

While responding to the reports on the possibility of a terror attack in Gujarat, Kumar said that the government had received information on infiltration by terrorists. Earlier in the day, the Adani Ports and Logistics had sounded a high alert on the Gujarat ports. There were inputs suggesting the possibility of intrusion by Pakistan trained SSG commandos in the Gulf of Kutch and Sir Creek area.

Pakistan had been using terror as state policy and India made the country aware of its concerns, Kumar said. The MEA further claimed that India had received information that Pakistan was trying to infiltrate terrorists. India further demanded Pakistan to curb terrorism that has been operating on its soil.

India further suggested Islamabad behave like normal neighbour, and stop pushing terrorists into a neighbouring country. ” What do normal neighbours do? You don’t push terrorists into a neighbouring country. You do normal talk, normal trade. This is not something which is happening from Pakistan,” the MEA spokesperson said.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App