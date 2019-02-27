India confirms IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman is in Pakistan's custody: This came a day after India carried out a strike in Balakot to destroy terror camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed that has claimed the responsibility for Pulwama terror attack that left 49 CRPF jawans dead. Pakistan's acting High Commissioner to India was summoned this afternoon by Ministry of External Affairs.

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor clarified that it has only one pilot under custody

India confirms IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman is in Pakistan’s custody: The Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that a missing Indian Air Force pilot is in Pakistan’s custody. The MEA in a full statement said it expects the immediate and safe return of Wing Commander Abinandan Varthaman who is in Pakistan’s custody after an engagement between the air forces of Indian and Pakistan Air Force near Line of Control earlier on Wednesday. The government objected to what it called the act of unprovoked act of aggression by Pakistan, saying its fighter aircraft targeted military installations in Indian territory.

This came a day after India carried out a strike in Balakot to destroy terror camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed that has claimed the responsibility for Pulwama terror attack that left 49 CRPF jawans dead. Pakistan’s acting High Commissioner to India was summoned this afternoon by Ministry of External Affairs.

Pakistan demarched on the act of aggression against India The Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan was summoned this afternoon by MEA to lodge a strong protest at the unprovoked act of aggression by Pakistan against India earlier todayhttps://t.co/jN9Ym2qTpC pic.twitter.com/AQ2gcVw82Z — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) February 27, 2019

Pakistan’s vulgar display of injured personnel of the IAF in violation of all norms of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention, New Delhi said in a statement, amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. Meanwhile, Pakistan has amended its earlier claim that 2 IAF officials are in its custody. Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor clarified that it has only one pilot under custody.

Even Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address to the nation earlier today had claimed that 2 IAF fighter aircraft were shot down by Pakistan Air Force and their respective pilots are in its custody.

