We must be sceptical even of our scepticism” (Bertrand Russell)

It’s good to be sceptic in general. Scepticism in the domain of science helps one question the existing body of knowledge and make new discoveries. At an individual level, it helps us question our assumptions and refine our thoughts. As humans, we often tend to be sceptic when something doesn’t turn out to be what we had expected it to be. Around mid-March 2020, when most Indians were getting aware of the terms Coronavirus and COVID- 19, and when cases of Indians infected by Coronavirus started to figure in the news headlines, there were various projections made about the likely number of infections and death in India due to coronavirus over different time periods.

According to some projections, India was expected to witness 30 Crore infections (best case prediction being of 20 Crore) with 1 Crore infections within a window of 2 to 3 weeks. Another estimate put the number of infections between 30 to 50 crore in a period of 4 months. Then, there were those who predicted India to have 13 lakh coronavirus-infected patients by mid-May. Projections for death ranged between 10 lakh to 50 lakhs. Taking an opposite viewpoint, a few believed that India won’t see any spike in coronavirus cases and will have negligible impact because of Coronavirus.

Truth is stranger than fiction and life is stranger than predictions. Looking at the figures for coronavirus in India till 29th April 2020, one can observe that the actual trajectory of infections and deaths doesn’t seem to mirror either ends of predictions. Neither has been the impact negligible in India nor have we witnessed catastrophe dire warnings had us prepare for. These have, therefore, led to many doubting the official infection and fatality count released by the Indian government. The reasons for being sceptic range from relatively low testing carried out in India so far, the perennial doubt on the capacity of governments to manage large scale disasters, the significant variations from projections and especially the global trajectory (especially European countries and the USA), and the politics of federal structure in India.

While I mention this, I would like to add the disclaimer that I am writing this with an abundance of caution. The intent is not to trivialise the predictions or those who made those predictions but to closely look at the figures and draw some inferences that could help us better understand what the numbers seem to suggest. Numbers often conceal more than what they reveal. So let us try to look into the two sets of numbers- infection count and fatality count- and the more common doubts many have raised.

Let us begin with infection count. As on 1st May 2020, the world had 33,41,311 positive cases while the count in India stood at 37,257. For a country having almost 18% of global population, a share of 1.11% in confirmed cases seems to be far too low. What could be the reasons?

Perhaps, India is not testing enough. Testing falls under the purview of state governments in India and based on the different contexts, infection spread (perceived and/or actual), fiscal and administrative capacities, and policies for testing, different states have different testing rates. The testing rate, whether measured on a per day basis or per million population basis, has gone up in all Indian states in the last one month but is still very low compared to most countries in the world. You can’t figure out infections if you don’t test. It becomes more important in case of coronavirus because of large number of asymptomatic cases. So it can be reasonable to expect that as India carries out more tests, more people will come out as positive (infected) and the number count will increase.

Perhaps the tests are faulty. There have been many reports of testing kits being faulty and throwing up many false positives (people not infected are testing positives) and more importantly false negatives (infected people testing negative). If a large number of kits are faulty, especially in case of many false negatives, doubts will be raised over the actual number of infections.

Perhaps there is some deliberate underrepresentation by governments. It is possible that in some states, state level politics and policy influence who is being categorised as positive. It is also possible that the central government (which pools in data from the state governments) is under reporting the actual count for some political, economic, or strategic concerns. However for the latter to persist for a long time and for states and political parties not to contest central government figures, seem unlikely. Especially when a higher figure could give political fodder to the opposition parties, at both central and state level.

Perhaps contact tracing hasn’t been carried out well. Many governments in India were slow to start testing and tracing first-level and second-level contacts of those who tested positive. It is also likely that many who had symptoms didn’t present themselves for testing for fear of being quarantined away from family, often at facilities with not the best of facilities and provisions, and the inconvenience that comes with it.

Based on above arguments, it seems fairly reasonable to deduce that reported infection counts are more likely to be less than the actual infection count. What about the death rates then? Let us look at the figures for death rates and the typical doubts.

As on 1st May 2020, the global coronavirus related fatalities stood at 2,38,380 while the figures for India were 1,223 or about 0.51% of global fatalities. This share is even less than the infection count share mentioned above (1.11%), and both these values are much less than the share of Indian population (18%). What could be the reasons for such low values?