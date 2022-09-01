Tuesday, September 6, 2022

India sees minor rise in COVID cases with 7,946 new infections in last 24 hours

Pravina Srivastava
New Delhi, April 23 (ANI): A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a student for the COVID-19 test at Raj Ghat, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
India reported 7,946 COVID cases in the past 24 hours, up 715 infections from the day before, according to information released on Thursday by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

7,231 cases had been reported in the nation as of yesterday, with a case positive rate of 2.05 percent. Today’s data showed an increase in the case positive rate to 2.98 percent.

There are currently 62,748 active cases nationwide, down from 64,667 instances yesterday.

Ministry reports that 4,38,45,680 people nationwide have recovered from COVID after 9,828 individuals did so in the previous 24 hours. At the moment, the recovery rate is 98.67%.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 2,66,477 COVID samples were evaluated. The calculated weekly case positive rate was 2.57 percent. So far, 88.61 crore samples have been examined across the nation.

However, 12,90,443 doses of the COVID vaccine were given as part of the countrywide immunisation campaign during this time, bringing the total to 2,12,52,83,259.

