The number of people infected in India has surpassed 1.38 crore after more than 1.84 lakh new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. The estimated number of people killed by Covid has grown to 1,72,085 people, with over 1000 people dying. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced Section 144 for 15 days in the entire state. Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had released its guidelines recently. The latest guidelines are in effect until April 30.

According to the Union Ministry of Health, the number of people infected in India has surpassed 1.38 crore after more than 1.84 lakh new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Although the estimated number of people killed by Covid has grown to 1,72,085 people, with over 1000 people dying. The rate of recovery of Covid-19 patients is being reported as the number of positive cases has increased in recent days.

Corona infection is most prevalent in Maharashtra, India’s most populous state. At the same time, the number of corona patients in India’s capital, Delhi, is increasingly growing. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, while addressing the state at 8:30 pm on Tuesday, has announced Section 144 for 15 days in the entire state under the name ‘Break the Chain.’ He said that people will not come out of the houses unnecessarily. The exemption will be available only for essential services. The CM has not imposed any restriction on transport services. At the same time, the government has also announced to give food grains free of cost to the ration cardholders. It has been decided by the state government to give Shivbhojan free for one month. Corona has caused the state board review to be delayed. Every day, 1200 metric tonnes of oxygen are generated in his province, Thackeray claims. He also mentioned that we do not conceal death rates and that all information is available to the public.

Whereas in Delhi More than 10,700 new cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours. 48 patients died. There have been 62,737 corona cases in Delhi from April 1 to April 11 and 256 patients have died. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had released its guidelines recently. The night curfew was first announced, but these restrictions are different. There are no social, democratic, sporting, entertainment, educational, cultural, or religious activities or ceremonies allowed. There will be no classes, universities, educational institutions, or coaching centers open. Both Delhi Government departments, PSUs, organizations, and municipal bodies will operate at full capacity in Grade-1 or equivalent. Both passengers flying from Maharashtra to Delhi must present a negative RT-PCR test that is less than 72 hours old. According to the Delhi authorities, anyone who arrives without a negative report will be quarantined for 14 days. According to Delhi government officials, the latest guidelines are in effect until April 30. At the wedding, a maximum of 50 guests and the final ceremony will be attended by a maximum of 20 people.

