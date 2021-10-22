In the last two years, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes coronavirus sickness or COVID-19, has rapidly spread around the world including India, affecting people of any age, including children. Children made for 8.5 percent of all Covid-19 cases documented. With the danger of a third wave looming large in India, and many predicting that it would affect children, it is both a medical and social responsibility to work to get children vaccinated.

As India crosses the 100-crore vaccination dosage mark, the big question on everyone’s mind is when will we commence vaccinating children. Vaccination preparations have already commenced in Uttar Pradesh, with the government collecting data on children aged 2 to 18. The state plans to vaccinate over 7.5 crore children.

The particular mechanism for vaccination rollout is unknown at this time—whether it will be done solely through government facilities or whether private hospitals will be included as well. The government plans to begin immunisation for children aged 12 to 18 years old, with co-morbidities such as congenital heart disease, malnutrition, hematopoietic difficulties, immunodeficiencies, neurological disorders, renal illnesses, TB, malignancies, and obesity receiving priority.

A vaccination drive for children requires a strong and positive approach on the part of the government, as well as effective role modelling on the part of the community. While the former is anticipated to improve as a result of adult vaccination, the latter does not require celebrities or celebrities. Instead, community leaders who act as parents and inoculate their children should be celebrated as role models. When it comes to trying anything new for their child, parents are more likely to follow other parents than celebrities.

Indian parents finally have a good opportunity to play a proactive role and take a strong step forward with their child after a lengthy period of uncertainty and inaction on numerous fronts.