With India’s announcement that it won’t be granting visas to Pakistan shooters in the backdrop of Pulwama attack, the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) has intervened to solve the situation to avoid discrimination of Pakistani team. The move has come after the Pakistan federation wrote to the ISSF citing concern on India’s denial of visas to its shooters. The National Rifle Shooting Association of Pakistan appealed to the international body that Pakistan shooters were not issued visas by the Indian High Commission as a result of Pulwama attack.

On grounds of India’s visa refusal to Pakistan shooters at the World Cup in New Delhi, the ISSF warned India of consequences as a host country for the future international competitions. The world body had asked for a meeting with the Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore to resolve the situation. Although there’s no official confirmation on the meeting.

In a strict warning to India, the ISSF said, “ISSF World Cup in New Delhi faces an urgent situation as Pakistani athletes cannot get entry visas to participate in the competition due to terrorist attacks happened last days in India. The ISSF and the Organizing Committee of the competition are taking all efforts to solve the situation to avoid discrimination of the Pakistani team. Besides that, the ISSF and the Organizing Committee are discussing the possible consequences for India as a host country for future international competitions, in all sports.”

ISSF secretary Alexander Ratner said that the Pakistan federation sent a letter requesting them to allow Pakistan shooters play in the International shooting tournament to be held in India. The official said that the decision eventually rested with the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The shooting World Cup will be kicking off on Thursday at the Dr Karni Singh Range in New Delhi.

