India deploys warships in Gulf waters: Amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran, India has deployed its warships INS Chennai and INS Sunayna in the strategic Gulf waters to undertake maritime security operations.

The move has been termed as Operation Sankalp by the Indian Navy which on Thursday had announced the deployment of two warships for maritime security in the troubled waters between Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia. The vessles will be backed by air cover and surveillance assets.

INS Chennai and INS Sunayna that have been deployed in the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Gulf have undertaken maritime security operations.

With the deployment of warships the navy aims to reassure Indian flagged vessels operating/transiting in the waters following the maritime security incidents in the regions. In the past few weeks, six tankers were attacked with explosive devices in the operations blamed on Iran.

The already strained situation in the Persian Gulf intensified dramatically after two oil tankers were attacked in the Gulf of Oman last week. While no substantial evidence proving who was responsible has been recovered, the US have blamed Iran for the incident. the escalating deadlock led to Iran downing a US surveillance drone.

Given the highly volatile situation, one of the vessels New Delhi has sent out for security details is the INS Chennai, a stealth guided-missile destroyer regarded as one of the most powerful warships in India’s fleet.

The waters between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman are one of the most crucial gateways in the world for oil supplies.

