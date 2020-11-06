Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday Pakistan continues to remain adamant in the use of terrorism as state policy but India has achieved "substantial success" in working with like-minded countries. The minister, inaugurated diamond jubilee celebrations of the National Defence College (NDC).

Pakistan continues to remain adamant in the use of terrorism as state policy but India has achieved “substantial success” in working with like-minded countries to not only expose Islamabad’s “regressive policies” but to also make it increasingly difficult to continue with its previous “business as usual approach”, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

The minister, who inaugurated diamond jubilee celebrations of the National Defence College (NDC) here today, said that the ability to secure India’s territorial integrity and sovereignty from external threats and internal challenges and ability to create stable conditions for facilitating economic growth were among the four broad principles that are likely to guide country’s quest for national security in the future. In his keynote address after opening the webinar ‘India’s National Security- a Decade Ahead’, the minister said peace can only be ensured through the ability to deter war.

“Perhaps the most fundamental lesson that the roller coaster of the rise and fall of nations taught us was that peace cannot necessarily be achieved by a desire for peace but by the ability to deter war. Unfortunately, the mere desire to seek peace, if not reciprocated by others, does not necessarily succeed in building a harmonious environment in a world beset by conflicting ideas of security, sovereignty and national interests,” he said.

The minister outlined four broad principles that are likely to guide India’s quest for national security in the future. “The first is the ability to secure India’s territorial integrity and sovereignty from external threats and internal challenges. Second, the ability to create secure and stable conditions that can facilitate India’s economic growth, thereby, creating the resources for nation-building and to meet individual aspirations. Third, we remain steadfast in the desire to protect our interests beyond the borders in areas where our people reside and our security interests converge. And finally, we also believe that in a globalised and interconnected world, a country’s security interests are interlinked by shared and secure commons,” he said.

Singh emphasised that India has proved that countries that employ terrorism as an instrument of national policy can also be deterred through options that were considered un-implementable in the past. “At the structural level, India has a more closely interlinked and coordinated security network. We have not only made the appointment of Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, and established the Department of Military Affairs, but are also in the process of further integrating the armed forces through both theatre and functional commands,” said.

Talking about internal security challenges, he said a three-pronged approach has been undertaken. “This includes development of areas affected by terrorism along with the provision of justice to the aggrieved. It also includes the ability and desire to go more than half way to negotiate settlements with dissatisfied groups to enable a political settlement. And finally, we are also willing to challenge status quo, if the status quo becomes a tool for the exploitation of helpless citizens and the provisions of governance,” he said.

The minister outlined India’s close relationships and partnerships with like-minded friends to further the common interests of countries in the region and beyond. “Our strategic partnership with the US. is stronger than ever before,” he said, adding that India’s friendship has also grown tremendously with Japan, Australia and Russia. India have also forged a very special partnership with reliable friends like France and Israel, he noted.

The minister said that one of the most important elements of India’s foreign and security policy is characterised by the “Neighbourhood First” initiative. On the larger issue of economic security, he said the government has focused on all aspects of development in areas of land, labour, capital and industry. Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Commandant of NDC, Air Marshal D Choudhury also attended the webinar. (ANI)

