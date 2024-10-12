“India Dismisses Trudeau’s ‘Brief Exchange’ Comment on Meeting with PM Modi”

Sources revealed on Friday that there was no formal discussion between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the ASEAN Summit in Laos.

There wasn’t any formal discussion between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Laos, sources said on Friday. New Delhi continues to expect anti-India activities will not be allowed to take place on Canadian Soil and firm action will be taken against those involved in the activities of violence, extremism and terrorism.

India thinks that it wants to fix its relations with Canada, but it will only happen if Cabada takes action against those who pursue anti-India activities.

Trudeau earlier said that he had brief exchanges with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

” I emphasized that there is a work that we need to do,” Trudeau told the reporters.

” I won’t go into the details of what we talked about, but what I have said many times is that the safety of the Canadians and upholding the rule of law is one of the fundamental responsibilities of any Canadian Government and that’s what I’ll stay focused on,” said the Canadian Prime Minister.

Referring to this quote from Mr Trudeau, sources said there’s a lack of action from the Canadian side towards anti-Indian activities.

” India attaches its importance to improving the relations with Canada, but this cannot be done unless the Canadian government takes strict and verifiable action against those who actively pursue anti-India activities and have conspired to promote hate, disinformation, communal disharmony and violence in India as well as Canada” the source reflected.

PM Modi participated in the 21st ASEAN Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit during his two-day visit to Laos. He held bilateral meetings with different countries during this occasion.

This is the second time both of the leaders are at the summit. They also attended the G7 summit in Italy in June this year.

The ties between both countries deteriorated after the Canadian Prime Minister filed allegations against India for being involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardip Singh Nijjar.

India has denied all the allegations calling it ‘absurd’ and ‘motivated’ and has accused Canada of giving room for anti-India extremist activities.