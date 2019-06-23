The Foreign Ministry of India has rejected the report saying that it shows a clear bias against the Modi government and the current regime.

India’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar responding to a report of US State Department on religious freedom has said that a foreign entity cannot pronounce judgement on our plural society abiding by Indian Constitution. He said that India has a long-standing committment towards inclusion and tolerance and takes pride in its practice of secularism.

He went on and said that the Indian Constitution guarantees fundamental rights to all its citizens, including the minority communities. India being the largest democracy and pluralistic society is proud of its secular credentials and always talk about inclusivity and practices tolerance.

India has rejected the findings of the report published by the US State Department that claimed, mob attacks by violent extremist groups against minority communities continued throughout the year in the country. The report on International Religious Freedom available on the US State Department website talks about cow vigilante mobs, ghar-wapsi conversions, and discriminatory language by the some of the leaders of BJP as the reason behind the findings and conclusions in their report.

The BJP has also dismissed the report and termed it as a flawed one. The party highlighted that India has deep-rooted democratic institutions and a fiercely independent judiciary to take cognizance of any such matter. BJP also said that the party believes in PM Modi’s call for Sabka Saath, Sabka Sabka Vishvaas and asserted that its leaders had strongly condemned violence incidents against minorities and weaker sections of society from time to time.

