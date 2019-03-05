Reports also suggest that Balakot strikes were meant to demonstrate the will and capacity to act against cross-border terrorism. India is also aiming to mount diplomatic pressure on Pakistan and it, in fact, reached out to all United Nations Security Council (UNSC) members to list JeM chief Masood Azhar on the global terror list, a move which has been obstructed by China, which is Pakistan's all-weather ally

India-Pakistan tensions: Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of Pulwama terror attack and the subsequent air strikes at LoC, India has released a fresh statement saying that all options will be on the table in case there’s another terrorist attack originating from Pakistan, say sources. Ruling out reconciliation possibilities, India in a strict message to Pakistan has asked it to restrain terror mongering. Last week’s air strikes by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Pakistan’s Balakot were meant to hint Pakistan to eliminate terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and not offer them any sort of aid.

Reports also suggest that Balakot strikes were meant to demonstrate the will and capacity to act against cross-border terrorism. India is also aiming to mount diplomatic pressure on Pakistan and it, in fact, reached out to all United Nations Security Council (UNSC) members to list JeM chief Masood Azhar on the global terror list, a move which has been obstructed by China, which is Pakistan’s all-weather ally.

The latest development has come after Pakistan admitted that Masood Azhar was in Pakistan and was unwell. In an interview to CNN, Pakistan foreign secretary Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that JeM chief was so unwell that he could not even leave his house. This was the first official announcement by Pakistan on Masood’s whereabouts after the air strikes in Balakot.

On February 27, Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman had landed in Pakistan after he ejected from aircraft MiG 21 following crash. The same day Pakistan in a counter-move against India launched air strikes in the Indian territory. The air strikes by the Indian Air Force on terror launch pads in Pakistan were made in the wake of Pulwama attack on CRPF soldiers’ convoy in Jammu and Kashmir.

