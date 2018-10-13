India on Friday was elected unopposed to the United Nations Human Rights Council as a candidate from Asia-Pacific region for the 5th time after being elected in 2007, 2011 and 2014 to three-year terms. The post was assured as only 5 five countries, including India, were running for the five vacancies from the region, however, India secured the highest number of votes among all candidates.

India on Friday was elected unopposed to the United Nations Human Rights Council as a candidate from Asia-Pacific region for the 5th time after being elected in 2007, 2011 and 2014 to three-year terms. This time India has been again elected for a 3 years term starting January 2019. The post was assured as only 5 five countries, including India, were running for the five vacancies from the region, however, India secured the highest number of votes among all candidates.

India’s election into UNHRC is important considering previous UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Raad Al Hussein who asked the body to facilitate an international commission of inquiry into allegations of human rights violation in Kashmir.

His successor Antonio Guterres has also backed Zeid’s recommendation, which Pakistan is campaigning for. However, no other country has backed Zeid call for the investigation.

On the 47-member Council, the seats are allocated based on “equitable regional distribution” giving the Asia-Pacific region a total of 13 seats, with some coming up for election every year where Pakistan, China are already members in the group.

Ahead of the elections, India’s Permanent Representatives to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin had tweeted that, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Fiji and India and the Philippines stake claim to 5 seats for Aisa-Pacific region at UNHRC.

The African region has 13 seats, Latin American and Caribbean region has 8, the East European region 6, and the West Europen and others group 7.

