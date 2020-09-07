Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday said India is emerging as a big manufacturing centre. He also said that the global manufacturer ecosystem is realising that they must have other places apart from China.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday said that the global manufacturer ecosystem is realising that they must have other places apart from China as India is emerging as a big manufacturing centre. While interacting with the non-resident Biharis via video conference here, Prasad said that India is emerging as a big manufacturing centre and the global manufacturer ecosystem is realising that they must have other places apart from China.

He added that he was glad to inform that Apple was shifting to India in a significant way, Samsung had already come and they further want to expand. He said that he had been told that around eight factories of Apple have shifted to India from China.

He added that when they came to power in 2014, there were only two mobile factories in India, now its number has crossed 250. He said that they launched Atmanirbhar Bharat with production linked incentive. He further said that they invited global companies to come to India and also Indian companies to match.

Also read: Historic GDP decline is due to Gabbar Singh tax of Centre: Rahul Gandhi

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty questioned by NCB; Actor’s lawyer alleges witch hunt, says ready for arrest

The Union Minister Prasad said when we talk about Aatmnirbhar Bharat, we don’t want an isolated India but it means – India being a major economy of the world becoming good economic power to support the global economy.

Prasad said that he announced the scheme in April, during the height of COVID and gave July 31 as the last date for filing applications, they had committed to make mobile phones and components worth Rs 12 lakh crores in 5 years of which Rs 7 lakh crores worth products would be exported. He said that it would provide jobs to three lakh in India directly and nine lakh Indians indirectly.

He said that the bold step by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against China has been recognised by the US, UK, Japan and Australia.

He said that when something happened with China in Ladakh, the PM stood firmly and made it very clear that India should not compromise on its sovereignty. He added that the bold stand of India was being globally recognised from US, UK and Japan to Australia.

Also read: Rajnath Singh meets Iranian counterpart to discuss regional security