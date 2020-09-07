On Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for successfully testing the indigenously developed Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for successfully testing the indigenously developed Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV), saying it is a landmark achievement towards realising the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India).

Successful flight test of Hypersonic Technology Demonstration Vehicle (HSTDV) from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Launch Complex at Wheeler Island off the cost of Odisha today. pic.twitter.com/7SstcyLQVo — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) September 7, 2020

The @DRDO_India has today successfully flight tested the Hypersonic Technology Demontrator Vehicle using the indigenously developed scramjet propulsion system. With this success, all critical technologies are now established to progress to the next phase. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 7, 2020

It's a major technological breakthrough in country. This testing paves the way for development of more critical technologies, materials & hypersonic vehicles. This puts India in a selected club of nations who have demonstrated this technology: DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy https://t.co/2HcZOwovns pic.twitter.com/6pZvK2x244 — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020

The Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle or the HSTDV is an unmanned scramjet demonstration aircraft for hypersonic speed flight. It can cruise at a speed of Mach 6 and an altitude of 32.5 kilometres.

