Sandeep Dhaliwal, Houston's first Sikh deputy who was shot dead following a verbal spat with a car driver is the second on-duty officer to have died this year.

India has condemned the death of Sandeep Dhaliwal, Houston’s first Sikh policeman who died yesterday following an altercation with a taxi driver. Union Foreign Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed grief over Dhaliwal’s death and offered condolences to his family.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressing remorse over Dhaliwal’s death said he was deeply anguished to hear about the brutal killing of deputy Sheriff of Harris County. Hailing Dhaliwal’s professionalism, Singh said he represented the Sikh community with pride and was the first turbaned police officer of the United States.

On Friday night, Dhaliwal was shot during a traffic stop near Houston where he engaged in an argument with a taxi driver who shot him in the head from behind.

Deeply grieved to learn of the shooting of Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, a Sikh Indian-American officer in Houston. We have just visited that city. My condolences to his family. https://t.co/BBUJOFcjB8 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 28, 2019

Fondly called trailblazer, Dhaliwal was the first Sikh cop in the areas and paved way for others to join the department. He is also the second Texas deputy to die on duty this year.

AP reported that he was shot twice from behind by one of the two occupants of a car which was stopped by Dhaniwale while patrolling at the traffic stop. Soon after the incident, the shooter was seen running towards a busy place nearby.

Amanda Williams sent us these photos & message.

"My son, Connor, met Deputy Dhaliwal at the Goforth memorial. They were smitten with one another from the moment they met. He was such a wonderful man. Such a tragic loss."

Houston is in mourning -> https://t.co/kCuqauuWE4. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/7aArx9Ke5w — Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) September 27, 2019

Other than the gunman, there was a woman as well who were taken into custody soon after the incident was reported and the probe into in the matter is underway.

The dashboard camera in his car captured the assailant who shot him in a very ruthless and cold-blooded war, reported AP.

Texas government spokesperson Greg Abbott praised the officers for combating difficult situations with ease and assured the people that it was committed to bringing justice to Dhaliwal.

This video captures the essence of who Deputy Dhaliwal was. He touched countless of lives along the way. A legacy that will never be forgotten. We will aspire to be as good as he was. #HouNews #lesm https://t.co/c3i2eBBLMv — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 28, 2019

Remembered as trailblazer in the professional circuit, Dhaliwal is survived by wife and three children. In 2015, he was officially allowed to wear a beard and turban on duty.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App