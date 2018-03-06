With 20% of the world's adolescent population, India credits for the highest number of child marriages, thus a decline in country's child marriages will contribute significantly and that too globally. As per reports, 25 million child marriages were prevented from South Asia and India was at the forefront with a maximum number of child marriages cases.

With a decline in a proportion of girls getting married in India, a huge reduction in child marriages has been also observed globally. As per told by the United Nations children’s agency UNICEF on Tuesday that over the last decade, South Asia has witnessed a huge reduction in child marriages. As per reports, 25 million child marriages were prevented from South Asia and India was at the forefront with a maximum number of child marriages cases. With 20% of the world’s adolescent population, India credits for the highest number of child marriages, thus a decline in country’s child marriages will contribute significantly and that too globally.

“India constitutes more than 20% of the world’s adolescent population and accounts for the highest number of child marriages in South Asia given its size and population,” Thomson Reuters Foundation quoted Javier Aguilar, UNICEF’s chief of child protection as saying. He also informed that according to the current trends, nearly 1.5 million girls get married before they turn 18 in India. In a decade it has declined to 27% which was 47% earlier. With the help of proper education for women and public awareness on the disadvantages of the child marriages have actually helped the campaigners and officials to come up with this huge drop in child marriages.

In a statement given by Anju Malhotra, UNICEF’s principal gender adviser, child marriages also rise the health risks, education risks and abuse against girls. It also increases the chance of intergenerational poverty.“Given the life-altering impact, child marriage has on a young girl’s life, any reduction is welcome news, but we’ve got a long way to go,” Malhotra said. Under the target set by U.N’s Sustainable Development Goals, UNICE estimates to end the practice by 2030. the legal age of marriage in India is 18 for women and 21 for men. Also, a fine of Rs1,00,000 and two years in prison to parents to be imposed if caught trying to marry off their underage children. The rule is set under India’s Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. Despite the law, the practice remains deeply rooted in the society and accepted in the society.

