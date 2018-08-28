According to the 2017 revision of the World Population Prospects, the population of India stood at a staggering 1.32 billion. Hence, the latest World Bank report effectively puts over 1.14 billion Indians living under Rs 385 per day.

It was not a long ago when the World Bank projected India as one of the fastest growing economies in the world and pushed it ahead of a European giant in France in the world’s biggest economies graph. However, a recently released report by the World Bank manifests a rather contrary picture to growth and development in the country. In the report, India has been put just ahead of bottom-placed Nigeria in the list of the population living under $5.5 a day.

$5.5 roughly makes Rs 385 and it might come as a big blow but India’s 86.8% population survive a day in that money.

According to the 2017 revision of the World Population Prospects, the population of India stood at a staggering 1.32 billion. Hence, the latest World Bank report effectively puts over 1.14 billion Indians living under Rs 385 per day.

African minnows Nigeria leads the ‘Share of population living under $5.5 a day’ charts with 92.1% while India follows it with a narrow difference. Even Bangladesh (84.7%) and Pakistan (79.5%) boast better numbers than their neighbour India.

For China, only 31.5% of its population has been living under the lowly budget of $5.5 while struggling Greece has 6.7% such populace.

Only 2% of the United States’ people manage their day in the above-mentioned amount while the United Kingdom’s 0.7% public fall into that category.

Interestingly, France – the country that India toppled at the 6th spot in the world’s biggest economies list – was tied at the top spot with Norway with the least number of their population living under the $5.5 wage bill. Both France and Norway had 0.2% of their population falling into that category.

