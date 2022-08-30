India has Potential to become the largest producer of Green Hydrogen: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

- Advertisement -

Speaking at the International Climate Summit 2022 – Opportunity for Green Hydrogen in India, which is being held in Bergen, Norway, Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, stated that the Indian government is strongly supporting the cause of renewable energy in order to meet its COP26 commitment of net zero emissions by 2070. The focus has been on lowering the carbon footprint, cutting energy imports, and focusing on green energy sources.

He also stated that we have set a target of 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030, and that by 2050, India intends to create three-quarters of its hydrogen from renewable sources. He went on to say that the government’s top aim is to use green hydrogen in the cement and steel sectors, refineries, fertilisers, mining, and transportation. It also plans to reduce the cost of hydrogen per unit to less than one dollar through the development of low-cost electrolyzers, the integration of renewable energy, and the use of green technologies.”

The two-day summit is being organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) in collaboration with Invest India and Green Stat Norway, which Shri Gadkari praised, saying that such initiatives and collaborations will help India realise its potential to become the world’s largest producer of green hydrogen. He further stated that we encourage worldwide investors, technologies, suppliers, industrial houses, and research and development organisations to investigate prospects in green hydrogen production, supply chain, and application in India.

The International Climate Summit 2022 (ICS 2022) was officially launched with the lighting of the lamp by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Founder of The Art of Living Foundation, who stated in his presentation that Norway and India have always stood for two things: the environment and peace. He stated that green energy is the only option to achieve a sustainable planet. He believes that every individual should advocate for green energy and environmental protection in order to save their minds and become happier.

At the same occasion, Norway’s Minister of Climate and Environment, Mr Espen Barth Eide, stated that the world is facing a climate catastrophe and that there is a growing need for us to go green in all aspects of life. He stated that Norway is active in its search of green hydrogen, which they share with India. He also praised India’s Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, for his goal and vision of making India a green hydrogen powerhouse.

Mr. Jan Christain Vestre, Norway’s Minister of Trade and Industry, stated that the government is now increasing industrial-scale hydrogen production across the world.

He went on to say that while the initiatives underway demonstrate that Norway can and will fight for worldwide development of zero-emission solutions, they will not do so alone.

He informs that the government is trying to pave the path for partnerships, adding that working together will not only result in a greener world, but will also result in the creation of new technologies, a need for new services, and the establishment of more green well-paid employment.

Former PHDCCI President Shri Alok Shriram stated that the Chamber has endorsed the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s clarion call to establish a self-reliant India and is working hard to drive the country’s development story into the double digits.

He went on to say that, given the Indian government’s emphasis on green hydrogen, the economic potential of translating Norwegian expertise and putting it to use for Indians is immense.

Dr. JP Gupta, Summit Chair and Chair of the PHDCCI Environment Committee, stated that India is physically positioned to create renewable energy all year at the lowest cost and become a worldwide hydrogen centre. However, for outstanding progress, this purpose requires partnership, cooperation, and teamwork, he noted. Norway, he said, has more than 100 years of expertise in hydrogen energy and is a valued partner of India in working together to assist the country become self-sufficient in green hydrogen.

Mr Bernt Skeie, CEO of Alma Clean Power and Chairman at Greenstat ASA, Mr Vegard Frihammer, GEO Greenstat ASA, Mr Sturle Pedersen, Chairman, Greenstat Hydrogen India, Ms Ingebjrg Telnes Wilhelmsen, Secretary General, Norwegian Hydrogen Forum, Mr Bjrn Ottar Elseth, Director, Arena H2Cluster, and Ms Rina Sunder, Det Moderne India were also present.

On August 31, the International Climate Summit 2022 in Norway will come to an end.