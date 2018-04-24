According to a report in the Indian Express, the Ministry of External Affairs had informed Beijing about its move asking government functionaries and senior leaders of state and Central government to keep a distance from the event planned for religious leader Dalai Lama’s 60 years in exile.

In the wake of the events planned by the “Tibetan leadership in India” to mark the start of 60 years of Dalai Lama’s exile in India, a note asking senior leaders and government functionaries of Centre and states to stay away from the same were sent out prior to the event. However, a report in the Indian Express asserted that before the government cautioned the officials, Beijing knew about India’s move as the South Block had sent the letter regarding the directive. While the note directing to officials was sent out by the Ministry of External Affairs, the information was communicated to the country through diplomatic networks. The event was planned for the March end and early April in India.

Another report in the Indian Express stated that Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhla sent a note dated February 22, to Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha. In the note, it was requested to issue a “classified circular advisory advising all ministries/departments of the Government of India as well as state governments not to accept an invitation or to participate in the proposed commemorative events.” While on the same day MEA gave its clarification on the Dalai Lama and said that its take on the His Holiness is clear and consistent. As per sources, the information was shared with Beijing to improve ties between India and China.

The move was also made as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set for the informal summit to be held at Wuhan between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on 27 and 28 April. As per sources quoted by the leading daily, the same letter was sent during the 50th anniversary of the exile, however, the Indo-China relations were not that good at that time.

