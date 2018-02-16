After welcoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, India gears up to receive Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Rouhani arrived in Hyderabad for his three-day visit and was welcomed by Union Minister of State for Power RK Singh at Begumpet Airport. President Rouhani’s ongoing visit, which will include bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After receiving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, India is all set to for Iran Presiden Hassan Rouhani’s visit to India. The Iranian President arrived in Hyderabad on a three-day visit on Thursday, February 15. He landed at the Begumpet airport where Union Minister of State for Power RK Singh received him. He addressed Muslim intellectuals, religious scholars and students at an interaction held at a hotel in the city. Rouhani interacted with Iranian students studying in Hyderabad, which is home to 40,000 Iranians.

On Friday, February 16, he is scheduled to attend prayers at the Mecca Mosque in Hyderabad and will address religious scholars from various ideologies. He will also visit Golconda Fort, Salar Jung Museum and Qutub Shahi tombs. His visit shall bolster ties on Chabahar port that two sides have signed. The visit marks final take over of operations of the deal. The Chabahar port, located in the Sistan-Baluchistan Province on Iran’s southern coast will set up India’s road access to four cities in Afghanistan. The port will cut down transportation costs and time for the transport of Indian goods. The port is likely to boost trade among India, Afghanistan and Iran.

The is Rouhani’s first visit to India since he took office in August 2013, during his current visit to India both the countries shall review the progress achieved in the bilateral relations and also exchange views on the regional and international issues of mutual interest, reported, livemint. According to a report published in the national daily, Indian Express President Rouhani’s ongoing visit comes 10 years after President Mahmoud Ahmedinejad travelled to India in 2008. Rouhani’s visit comes at a time when the US President Donald Trump administration has taken rigid steps against Iran’s nuclear deal which was signed in 2015 with the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, popularly known as P5+1 (UK, Russia, China, Germany, US, France and the Europian Union) and threatens to reimpose sanctions.