According to Pralhad Joshi, coal companies deliver nearly 2.0 million tonnes of coal to the power sector every day via various modes.

As the country faces a power crisis due to a lack of coal, the union coal ministry stated that ample coal is available in the country, which is being refilled on a regular basis with record production and will serve the country for another month.

Furthermore, Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi took to Twitter and stated that coal companies are delivering nearly 2.0 million tonnes of coal to the power sector every day via various modes.

He also stated that approximately 16.7 million tonnes of coal have been offered to power generation companies in order to adequately replenish their stocks.

The government’s statements come at a time when several states in the country are experiencing power outages, which are being blamed on a lack of coal.

According to data from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the total coal stock at the 173 power plants under CEA’s jurisdiction stood at 21.93 million tonne on April 21, representing 33% of the regulatory requirement of 66.32 million tonne. Out of the 173 plants, 108 survived on critical stock, which was less than 25% of the normative requirement.

Last week, the ministry authorised states to use the tolling facility for up to 25% of linkage coal in an effort to meet rising power demand and reduce power shortages in the country. Tolling allows states to give coal to another plant through competitive bidding, where power can be generated and transmitted to the original coal linkage state.