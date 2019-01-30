The report comes on a day when social activist Anna Hazare began a hunger strike at his village in Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra demanding the formation of Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the states. On the list, the top countries are Denmark and New Zealand, with scores of 88 and 87 respectively. Somalia, Syria and South Sudan are at the bottom of the list, with scores of 10,13 and 13 respectively.

India has become less corrupt compared to last year as it has jumped three notches in the latest global corruption index released by global watchdog Transparency International. In a list of 180 countries, India stands at 78, compared to last year position of 81. India’s neighbour China, which was ranked 77 in 2017, has fallen to 87th position. The global watchdog in its report said there is a slight improvement in India’s image as a corrupt country since last year, which moved from 40 in 2017 to 41 in 2018. It also cited the anti-corruption movement of 2011 when social activist Anna Hazare’s appeal brought thousands of people in the national capital against corruption, demanding the government to pass the Jan Lokpal Act.

These efforts fell flat despite public mobilisation in 2011, and there is an urgent requirement for anti-corruption infrastructure in the country, it further said. The report comes on a day when social activist Anna Hazare began a hunger strike at his village in Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra demanding the formation of Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the states.

The United States under the leadership of President Donald Trump has dropped out of the top 20 countries for the first time since 2011, the report said.

